Blowing Dust Advisory Issued for Southern Arizona This Afternoon

GRAHAM AND COCHISE COUNTIES, Arizona — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for Graham and Cochise counties today from 2 to 11 p.m. Strong and gusty thunderstorm outflows, expected to reach speeds of 40 to 45 mph, are likely to create dangerously low visibility in certain areas.

According to the NWS, visibility during the advisory may drop to between one-quarter and one mile in regions affected by the blowing dust. This phenomenon can lead to the formation of a haboob, a type of dust storm triggered by the downburst of a thunderstorm, producing a wall of dust that can span miles and rise several thousand feet high.

The outflows are anticipated to move west across Southeast Arizona, impacting the region particularly during the mid-to-late afternoon.

More than one million residents in southern Arizona are advised to pull over if they find themselves in a sudden dust storm, which poses significant hazards by potentially reducing visibility to near zero. The advisory explicitly mentions Interstate 10 corridors, particularly through the San Simon Valley and the stretch between Tucson and Phoenix, as areas of elevated risk.

Authorities warn that blowing dust can rapidly reduce roadway visibility, raising the likelihood of multi-vehicle crashes and rollovers on highways. The dust and strong winds can also aggravate health issues for individuals with heart disease and respiratory conditions, prompting officials to recommend that those susceptible remain indoors during the advisory.

Officials from the Tucson NWS office urged drivers facing blowing dust to “pull off the road as far as possible, put your vehicle in park, turn the lights all the way off, and keep your foot off the brake pedal.” This guidance is designed to help motorists stay safe during these hazardous conditions.

The advisory includes areas in western Pima County, the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Tucson metro area, and parts of Cochise, Pinal, and Graham counties. Additionally, the NWS Phoenix office issued a separate advisory for northwest Pinal County from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day, while retaining an Extreme Heat Warning until 8 p.m.

In a statement, NWS meteorologist Kevin Strongman noted, “If you’re encountering a dust storm, it’s best to pull aside, turn your engine off, lights off, and foot off the brake.” Preparations for a sudden drop in visibility are essential for those traveling in the affected areas.

Looking ahead, forecasters predict that a wet weather pattern will arrive later this week, which should help to reduce the risks associated with blowing dust.