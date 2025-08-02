Blue Angels Air Show Sparks Controversy as Seattle Woman Files Lawsuit

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are set to return for the 2025 Boeing Seafair Air Show, reigniting discussion about their environmental impact and noise disturbance. The jet performances, featuring F/A-18 Super Hornets, will take place over Lake Washington this weekend, beginning with rehearsals starting Thursday.

For decades, the Blue Angels have been a staple of Seafair, drawing large crowds to watch their precision flying. However, this year’s show has sparked a wave of protests from environmental groups and residents concerned about noise pollution and carbon emissions generated by the jets. Activists claim these events are detrimental to both the environment and the local community.

A particularly unusual legal case has emerged in this debate. Lauren Ann Lombardi, a Seattle resident, filed a lawsuit claiming her cat’s death was caused by the excessive noise from the Blue Angels. Lombardi alleges that the sound triggered panic attacks in her cat, ultimately leading to its euthanasia in August 2024. She describes the experience as ‘state-sanctioned acoustic torture’ and is seeking damages along with a request for the Blue Angels’ official Instagram account to unblock her profile.

This suit comes amid growing criticism against the Blue Angels from organizations like the Airshow Climate Action Coalition. Their advocates argue that military airshows contribute significantly to carbon pollution, with some estimates indicating the Blue Angels produce about 670 tons of CO2 in just one weekend.

Group members have organized protests and launched petitions calling for an end to the Blue Angels’ participation in public events like Seafair. Kimberly Larson, a community organizer, noted that a petition she started has already gathered more than 5,000 signatures in support of this cause.

The Blue Angels’ performance schedule includes arrivals of the C-130 Hercules known as ‘Fat Albert,’ along with the six F/A-18 Super Hornets. The aerial display, which draws both excitement and criticism, will continue to unfold this weekend, with performances planned through Sunday.

As Seattle prepares for the airshow, residents remain divided, with some eagerly awaiting the spectacle while others express growing concern over its long-term effects on health and the environment.