Blue Angels Will Stay in Pensacola After New Amendment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – The Blue Angels, the renowned U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, will remain based in Pensacola, Florida, following a recent amendment. This amendment prevents any funds from the Defense Appropriations Act from relocating the squadron.

The decision was made amid concerns from local officials and residents about the squadron’s impact on community activities and tourism. Several county leaders expressed their relief over the decision, stating that the Blue Angels play a vital role in the area’s economy and culture.

In a separate development, Sherman Avenue, located just south of 15th Street in Panama City, will be closed for the next four weeks due to road work. Officials expect the closure will help improve local traffic flow and safety.

Additionally, the Lynn Haven City Commission voted 4-1 on Monday to place City Manager Vickie Gainer on administrative leave, with further information on this decision yet to be released.

Meanwhile, a week-long speed enforcement campaign aims to tackle the rising fatalities and speed-related crashes in Bay County. Local authorities are focused on raising awareness and encouraging safe driving habits among residents.

The area continues to monitor several developments as they unfold, ensuring that community interests are prioritized.