Columbus, OH — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Ivan Provorov to a seven-year contract worth $8.5 million per season, totaling $59.5 million. This deal aims to secure the 28-year-old blue-liner ahead of unrestricted free agency.

The news was first reported by Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman on Monday. Provorov had a productive season with the Blue Jackets, recording seven goals and 26 assists while participating in all 82 regular-season games — a notable feat in his nine-year NHL career.

Provorov was drafted seventh overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015, where he played for the first seven seasons of his career. Over 696 games, he has accumulated 282 points, consisting of 77 goals and 205 assists. His fatigue for consistency places him among the league’s more reliable defensemen.

Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell expressed excitement about locking in Provorov, stating, “We believe he will continue to play a crucial role on our blue line and help us grow as a team.”

This signing reflects a trend toward larger contracts in the NHL as teams navigate the new salary cap era. Critics, however, question the hefty price tag given Provorov’s production level.

Adding to the defensive shakeup, the Blue Jackets also recently re-signed Dante Fabbro to a four-year deal, further strengthening their roster. With these moves, the Blue Jackets are positioning themselves for future success.

As the news circulates, the focus now shifts to Provorov’s future, with the Blue Jackets in discussions to finalize details on his contract since last spring.