Blue Jays Acquire Shane Bieber from Guardians Before Trade Deadline

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays have made a significant move by acquiring right-hander Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the trade deadline, according to reports. The deal includes sending pitching prospect Khal Stephen to Cleveland, as confirmed by both teams.

Bieber, a two-time All-Star and the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, has been recovering from Tommy John surgery and has not pitched in a major league game since April 2024. He is currently on the 60-day injured list but will not require an immediate spot on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster.

The 30-year-old pitcher recently completed four rehab starts in the minors, achieving a 1.59 ERA with 21 strikeouts and only one walk. When healthy, he boasts a career ERA of 3.22 and averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Blue Jays have been seeking additional depth in their starting rotation, and Bieber will join Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, and Eric Lauer once he is ready to return.

Bieber’s contract includes a $16 million player option for 2026. He had a successful 2019 season, recording a career-high 214 1/3 innings pitched and finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting. However, his recent injury history raised concerns about his immediate impact.

Khal Stephen, the prospect traded to the Guardians, was selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2024 draft. The 22-year-old had a solid season, delivering a 2.06 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 91 2/3 innings across several minor leagues.

This trade comes as the Blue Jays enter a crucial stretch of games, maintaining a four-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East. The Blue Jays are hopeful that Bieber can contribute significantly as the season progresses.