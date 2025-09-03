Blue Jays Aim to Bounce Back Against Reds in Crucial Matchup

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds face off in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Reds lead the season series 1-0 after a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday.

In the series opener, Reds pitcher Hunter Greene delivered a strong performance, tossing 6 1/3 innings with one earned run while striking out seven batters. Despite his effort, Greene ended up with a no-decision as the game was sealed by a walk-off two-run single from Noelvi Marte.

On the other side, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette shone brightly despite the loss, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs. Toronto’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt also had a solid outing, allowing two earned runs over six innings but did not factor into the decision.

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s game, Toronto is set to start Jose Berrios, who has a 9-5 record with a 3.95 ERA this season. Berrios has been effective on the road, going 2-0 over his last four starts. In contrast, the Reds will feature Nick Lodolo, who has an 8-7 record and a 3.22 ERA.

The Blue Jays, currently locked in a tight race for the American League East title, are looking to regain their footing after a recent stretch where their lead has narrowed to just three games. They are battling the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox for the top playoff seed.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, is struggling to remain in contention for the National League Wild Card, sitting four games back of the New York Mets. The Reds have a dismal 2-8 record over their last ten games, complicating their playoff aspirations.

Betting trends suggest a promising outlook for Toronto, which has performed well against left-handed pitching this season, compiling a 22-12 record against southpaws and averaging .269 at the plate against them.

As both teams push for vital victories, tensions will rise in Cincinnati with playoff hopes hanging in the balance. The matchup promises to be crucial for both the Blue Jays and the Reds.