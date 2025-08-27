Blue Jays Aim for Series Win Against Twins with Key Players Excelling

TORONTO, Ontario — The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to extend their winning streak in a critical matchup against the Minnesota Twins. After a convincing 10-4 victory on Monday, the Blue Jays are set to face the Twins on Tuesday in what could be a series clincher.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jays have found a successful formula: they are 6-0 when scoring at least five runs. Conversely, they fall to 0-4 when scoring fewer than five. This season, Toronto leads Major League Baseball with a 57-3 record when hitting that five-run mark.

Starting for the Blue Jays on Tuesday will be Chris Bassitt, who holds an 11-7 record with a 4.18 ERA. Bassitt’s last performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates saw him strike out 10 batters, although he took the loss after allowing just two runs over 5.2 innings. He will need to address command issues, as he has walked at least two batters in each of his four starts this month.

On the opposite side, the Twins will counter with Bailey Ober, who is 4-7 with a 5.05 ERA. Similar to Bassitt, Ober has faced challenges recently, also allowing two runs over 5.2 innings in his last start, which resulted in a loss.

The Blue Jays lineup features a potent offense, currently ranked fifth overall in runs scored and first in batting average at .267. The recent return of star player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. adds further strength. After missing time due to a hamstring injury, Guerrero Jr. returned as designated hitter and contributed with a two-RBI single in the last game.

Toronto’s current standing is impressive, boasting a 77-55 record and a five-game lead in the AL East over the Boston Red Sox. In contrast, the Twins find themselves fourth in the AL Central at 59-72, following significant roster changes before the trade deadline.

Looking ahead, the Blue Jays will wrap up their three-game series against the Twins on Wednesday and then prepare to host the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers for another three-game series starting Friday.

The upcoming 2026 MLB schedule was also released, featuring the Blue Jays opening and closing the season at Rogers Centre. They will kick off their campaign with a series against the Athletics on March 26 and end with the Cincinnati Reds on September 27.

While they have big plans for the future, the Blue Jays are focused on their current matchups and the potential for a playoff run this season. If they continue to score consistently, they maximize their chances for success against any opponent.