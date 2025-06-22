Blue Jays Aim for Series Win Against Struggling White Sox

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox will meet Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game series at Rogers Centre. The game begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

After dropping the series opener 7-1 on Friday, the Blue Jays bounced back with a similar 7-1 victory on Saturday. Toronto improved to 41-35 overall with this win, while the White Sox fell to 24-53, remaining last in the American League.

Toronto’s success on Saturday featured standout performances from Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., each hitting home runs. Bichette’s blast marked his team-leading 11th home run of the season. Starting pitcher José Berríos threw for 7.2 innings, allowing only one unearned run, which showcased his ability to rebound after a tough previous outing.

Chris Bassitt will take the mound for the Blue Jays on Sunday, boasting a 7-3 record and a 3.75 ERA. He last faced the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he pitched admirably despite not getting the win as the game ended in a no-decision.

The White Sox will counter with Adrian Houser, who holds a 2-2 record and a 2.15 ERA. Houser was reinstated from the paternity list earlier this week and aims to help his team halt a troubling trend of nine losses in their last ten games.

Both teams appear to have their bullpens in good shape as they approach the season finale. The Blue Jays will seek to capitalize on the White Sox’s ongoing struggles, especially with the latter’s dismal road record of 8-32 this season.

Following Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays will have a day off before heading to Cleveland for a three-game series against the Guardians starting Tuesday.

The White Sox will attempt to take this essential match-up in hopes of gaining confidence and turning their season around.