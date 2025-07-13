Blue Jays Aim for Sixth Consecutive Series Win Against Athletics

West Sacramento, California – The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to maintain their winning momentum as they face the Oakland Athletics for the second game of their series on Saturday. After an exciting 7-6 victory on Friday night at Sutter Health Park, the Blue Jays are aiming to clinch their sixth straight series win.

Toronto’s impressive season has them sitting at the top of the AL East with a record of 55-39. They recently ended a 10-game winning streak against the Chicago White Sox but quickly bounced back against the A’s. The Blue Jays secured their latest win despite a late surge from Oakland, which managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.

Starting for the Blue Jays will be Kevin Gausman with a season record of 6-6 and an ERA of 4.13. Gausman has shown strong performances recently, allowing only four earned runs over 10.2 innings pitched against tough opponents like the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. Despite some control challenges this month, including seven walks, he has managed to strike out 12 batters.

The Athletics will send out pitcher Jorge López, who has struggled lately after a solid mid-June run, allowing eight runs over just 7.2 innings in his last two appearances. With Toronto holding a 5-0 advantage in their season series, López will be looking to turn things around.

In Friday’s game, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached a career milestone with his 1,000th hit. Additionally, Max Scherzer earned his first win as a Blue Jay, pitching six innings and striking out eight. The game saw the Blue Jays build a commanding 7-0 lead before the A’s made a late push to tighten the score.

The teams will meet again Saturday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 10:05 p.m. ET / 7:05 p.m. PT, broadcast live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+. With the Yankees closely trailing in the standings, the Blue Jays need to keep winning to maintain their lead in the competitive division.