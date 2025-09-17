Blue Jays’ Bichette Out for Season, Eyes Playoff Return

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will miss the rest of the regular season due to a sprained left knee. The team hopes to bring him back for the playoffs.

Bichette has been sidelined since September 7, after injuring his knee during a play at home plate against the New York Yankees. He saw Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas for a second opinion this week, which confirmed the initial diagnosis: a sprain with no structural damage and no surgery required.

“The only timeframe you can put on it right now is he’s not going to be back for the regular season,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before Tuesday’s game. “But I think he’s working hard to be back as soon as he can after.”

The Blue Jays began the day with the best record in the American League and held a five-game lead in the AL East with only 12 games left to play. Should they win the division, the playoffs would begin on October 4 at home.

Schneider indicated that Bichette may return initially as designated hitter before resuming defensive duties. Bichette was performing strongly before his injury, batting .311 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and leading the majors with hits (181) and doubles (44).

“Second opinion was positive,” Schneider noted. “It kind of confirmed what the first one was — just sprained to his knee, nothing further required, other than rest and rehab and getting back as soon as he can.”

Bichette, a two-time All-Star, is the son of former major leaguer Dante Bichette. His injury adds to the challenge as Toronto looks to solidify its postseason position.