Blue Jays Defeat Astros 6-0 Behind Gausman’s Complete Game Shutout

TORONTO – Kevin Gausman delivered a standout performance as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Houston Astros 6-0 on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Gausman pitched a complete game, striking out nine and allowing just two hits, marking his fourth career shutout.

Davis Schneider ignited Toronto’s offense with a home run to lead off the second inning. He then added a crucial sacrifice fly in the fourth to score Daulton Varsho. This win improved the Blue Jays’ record to 84-62, solidifying their position in first place in the American League East.

Addison Barger had a strong game, going 2 for 4 and driving in two runs. Nathan Lukes also contributed with an RBI double, while Varsho rounded out the scoring with a triple and an RBI single. Houston’s Cristian Javier struck out six in six innings but allowed four runs, suffering from a lack of offensive support.

The Astros, sitting at 79-68, entered the game aiming to maintain their lead in a tight AL West race. After winning two of the first three games in the series, Houston faced challenges in the field and struggled against Gausman’s sharp pitching.

A key moment came in the first inning when Barger, initially appearing to be out on a pop fly, jogged to first base after three Astros fielders misjudged the ball in the sun. Barger’s hustle turned that near-out into a double, showcasing a pivotal error that affected the game’s momentum.

The win for Gausman is a significant moment, as it marked only his second career complete game shutout, his first being a 7-0 victory against the Oakland Athletics on June 8, 2024.

Looking forward, the Blue Jays will face the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series starting Friday, with Max Scherzer set to pitch for Toronto.