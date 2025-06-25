Blue Jays DFA Right-Hander Spencer Turnbull to Activate Max Scherzer

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays have designated right-hander Spencer Turnbull for assignment as they activate Max Scherzer from the 60-day injured list. The move comes after Turnbull’s underwhelming performances in the major leagues this season.

Turnbull, 32, was signed by the Blue Jays in early May after initially missing all of spring training. He made his MLB debut with Toronto on June 11, throwing two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. However, his struggles continued, culminating in a disappointing start against the Chicago White Sox where he surrendered four earned runs over two innings.

In total, Turnbull appeared in three games for the Blue Jays, finishing with a 1-1 record and a 7.11 ERA across 6.1 innings pitched. His latest outing on June 20 raised concerns, as he allowed five hits and two walks against Chicago.

Despite a strong showing last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he posted a 2.65 ERA over 54 1/3 innings, Turnbull struggled to regain similar form after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He joined the Blue Jays’ roster after Scherzer went on the injured list due to thumb inflammation, but with Scherzer’s return imminent, the team needed to make room.

For Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, this will mark his first start since March. He had been on rehab in the minor leagues, finishing with a 2.08 ERA in performances at Triple-A Buffalo.

As Turnbull enters DFA limbo, he has the option to reject an outright assignment to Triple-A due to his accrued service time, which could allow him to explore opportunities with other teams as a free agent. The upcoming waiver process could also draw interest from teams in need of pitching.