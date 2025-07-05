Blue Jays Edge Red Sox 5-3 with Early Homers

BOSTON — Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched back-to-back homers off Walker Buehler in the first inning, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Blue Jays took advantage of Buehler’s struggles, adding two runs in the fourth inning to secure the win. Andrés Giménez and Nathan Lukes contributed with each hitting a single that brought in runs as Toronto clinched two of three games in the weekend series. This victory improved their record to 7-3 against Boston this season.

Buehler, who is 5-6 on the year, has struggled recently, posting a 7.80 ERA over his last six outings. He is under a one-year free agent contract valued at $21.05 million.

The Red Sox fought back with Carlos Narváez hitting a solo home run and Ceddanne Rafaela contributing an RBI double. However, the loss marked the seventh defeat out of their last eight games.

Boston reliever Zack Kelly exited the game due to right oblique tightness after walking off the mound with a trainer.

Yariel Rodríguez picked up the win for Toronto, allowing no runs while securing five outs in relief. Jeff Hoffman struck out three in the ninth inning to earn his 18th save of the season.

Barger’s homer came off a slider, which he sent soaring into the right-field seats, while Guerrero Jr. connected with a fastball, sending it over the iconic Green Monster at Fenway Park.