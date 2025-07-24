Blue Jays Extend Franchise-Record Home Winning Streak to 11 Games

TORONTO, Ontario — The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 on Monday night, extending their home winning streak to a franchise-record 11 games. Kevin Gausman pitched seven strong innings, while Bo Bichette delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in a pivotal fifth inning.

The victory marks the Blue Jays’ 17th win in their last 21 games, having dominated at home with 23 wins in their last 27 outings. Gausman improved his record to 7-7, allowing only four hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Bichette’s double came after a leadoff walk and a single, allowing both base runners to score and giving Toronto the lead. In a rough fifth inning for New York, third baseman Oswald Peraza and shortstop Anthony Volpe each committed throwing errors, which resulted in two unearned runs.

The Yankees had previously managed to keep the game scoreless through four innings, aided by Carlos Rodón‘s ability to navigate multiple jams. Despite a solo home run from Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth, the Yankees struggled offensively against Gausman’s impressive performance.

Rodón finished with a line of four runs (two earned) and six hits over five innings, striking out four while issuing five walks. With this loss, New York’s record falls to 55-45, leaving them four games behind the Blue Jays.

The two teams will continue their three-game series on Tuesday, with rookie Cam Schlittler slated to make his second big-league start for the Yankees.