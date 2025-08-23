Sports
Blue Jays Face Marlins in Key Matchup Ahead of Trade Deadline
Miami, FL – The Toronto Blue Jays are set to take on the Miami Marlins on Sunday, August 23, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays, currently standing with a record of 74-54, are looking to build momentum against the Marlins, who have a record of 60-67 for the season.
Pitcher Shane Bieber will start on the mound for Toronto, tasked with slowing down the Marlins’ offense featuring star player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. As of now, bookmakers favor the Blue Jays at -130 on the moneyline, while the Marlins are listed at +109. Toronto is also the run-line favorite at -1.5, with odds of +136.
The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs, with odds around -105 for the over and -115 for the under. The Blue Jays recently went 6-6 over their last 12 games, while the Marlins have struggled, managing only 3 wins in that same span, bringing their recent performance into question.
FOX MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal spoke with Danny Parkins about the upcoming Trade Deadline, addressing strategies teams like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays might employ. He also discussed the Texas Rangers as potential dark horse contenders and highlighted Eugenio Suarez as a player to watch for making trades.
The game will likely be closely watched by fans and analysts alike, as both teams aim to sharpen their competitive edge in the weeks leading up to the postseason. With Bieber on the mound for the Blue Jays and Guerrero’s strong presence in the lineup, excitement is building for this key matchup.
