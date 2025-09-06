Sports
Blue Jays Face Tough Decisions as Playoffs Approach
TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays are feeling the pressure as their lead in the American League East division shrinks to under four games. With playoffs approaching, urgency is building to get back on track as the season winds down.
Recent struggles have highlighted pitching issues, particularly in the bullpen. However, starting pitcher Jose Berrios has also drawn criticism for his performance. “Jose Berrios is having a rough time lately,” said sports analyst Mike Wilner. “It’s going to come down to him or Chris Bassitt for the fourth starter’s spot come the playoffs. If things don’t turn around, Berrios will be on the outside looking in.”
Berrios, a two-time All-Star, has had a dismal run in his last 11 starts, posting a 5.47 ERA and allowing 11 home runs over 52 2/3 innings. Despite his recent struggles, franchise shortstop Bo Bichette remains supportive. “That guy’s been one of the best pitchers in the league for like eight or nine years,” Bichette said. “Honestly, he’s given us a chance to win most of the time. I think probably people make it a bigger deal than it is.”
Manager John Schneider has indicated Berrios will remain in the rotation for now, but the team must make a difficult choice if performance does not improve by season’s end. Berrios has an opportunity to validate Bichette’s faith in him as the playoffs draw near.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays prepare to face the New York Yankees, who are gaining momentum just behind them in the standings. The Yankees have won eight of their last 10 games, closing the gap and seeking to reclaim their division lead.
“At this point, every series is big, doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” said Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. “We don’t need to lay any extra hoopla on playing the Yankees.”
Recent Posts
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City
- UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State
- Cincinnati Reds Face Critical Series Against Mets After Loss to Blue Jays
- Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
- Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence
- College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries
- Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25
- No. 15 Michigan Faces No. 18 Oklahoma in Key College Football Matchup
- Nebraska Football Welcomes Akron for Home Opener on September 6
- Alabama Crimson Tide Set to Host Louisiana-Monroe in Home Opener
- Brendan Sullivan Set for Opportunity at Tulane After Quarterback Battle
- Maduro Claims U.S. Military Buildup Aims to Overthrow Venezuelan Government
- Jett Lawrence Claims Victory as SMX Playoffs Begin at zMAX Dragway
- Memphis Tigers Prepare for Road Matchup Against Georgia State Panthers
- K-State Prepares for Showdown Against Army’s Triple Option Attack
- Ohio Declares Sept. 6, 2025, ‘Marty Brennaman Day’
- Houston and Rice Clash in Final Bayou Bucket Showdown This Weekend
- California Golden Bears Set to Face Texas Southern in Home Opener