TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays are feeling the pressure as their lead in the American League East division shrinks to under four games. With playoffs approaching, urgency is building to get back on track as the season winds down.

Recent struggles have highlighted pitching issues, particularly in the bullpen. However, starting pitcher Jose Berrios has also drawn criticism for his performance. “Jose Berrios is having a rough time lately,” said sports analyst Mike Wilner. “It’s going to come down to him or Chris Bassitt for the fourth starter’s spot come the playoffs. If things don’t turn around, Berrios will be on the outside looking in.”

Berrios, a two-time All-Star, has had a dismal run in his last 11 starts, posting a 5.47 ERA and allowing 11 home runs over 52 2/3 innings. Despite his recent struggles, franchise shortstop Bo Bichette remains supportive. “That guy’s been one of the best pitchers in the league for like eight or nine years,” Bichette said. “Honestly, he’s given us a chance to win most of the time. I think probably people make it a bigger deal than it is.”

Manager John Schneider has indicated Berrios will remain in the rotation for now, but the team must make a difficult choice if performance does not improve by season’s end. Berrios has an opportunity to validate Bichette’s faith in him as the playoffs draw near.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays prepare to face the New York Yankees, who are gaining momentum just behind them in the standings. The Yankees have won eight of their last 10 games, closing the gap and seeking to reclaim their division lead.

“At this point, every series is big, doesn’t matter who you’re playing,” said Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. “We don’t need to lay any extra hoopla on playing the Yankees.”