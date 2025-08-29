Blue Jays Hold Division Lead Amid Intense AL East Race

Toronto, Canada — The Blue Jays secured a crucial victory on Wednesday night, coming back to beat the struggling Chicago White Sox 8-6 and maintaining their lead in the American League East. The win came at a vital time as both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox were in pursuit, making the AL East division race increasingly competitive.

In the eighth inning, a solo home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a two-RBI double by Bo Bichette helped the Blue Jays pull ahead, sealing their win and ensuring a four-game lead over the Red Sox, who are 4.5 games back. Despite the gap, the season is far from over, with a little over a month remaining.

The Blue Jays have struggled slightly recently, with a 5-5 record in their last 10 games. Despite this, their consistent offensive performance has kept them in a favorable position. The team has the fifth most difficult remaining schedule, with matchups against teams that are all vying for playoff spots, except for the struggling White Sox.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are surging, winning six out of their last seven games, bolstered by the return of key players. Their pitching rotation has improved, and they have a strong bullpen, currently ranking among the best in baseball.

The New York Yankees are not far behind. They are enjoying a run of nine wins in their last twelve games, but have notably struggled against the Red Sox this season. They face an easier schedule ahead, providing them an opportunity to close the gap with the Blue Jays.

As the playoffs approach, insight into the AL East division gives fans and analysts a lot to discuss. SportsLine projects the Blue Jays to finish with 93 wins while the Yankees and Red Sox are expected to win 90 and 89 games respectively.

The upcoming matchups are critical, especially with the Yankees and Red Sox set to clash in an important series. This late-season intensity is setting the stage for thrilling baseball leading up to the playoffs.