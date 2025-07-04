Blue Jays Host Angels in Independence Day Showdown

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, July 4, 2025, at Rogers Centre, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays enter the game as -147 favorites against the Angels, who are underdogs at +123.

Both teams have shown competitive spirit this season. Toronto leads the American League East with a record of 49-38 and boasts an impressive average of 7.1 runs per game. The Blue Jays have dominated lately, sweeping their rivals and scoring 103 runs since June 15. George Springer is a standout player, hitting .407 with five home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 15 games.

On the other side, the Angels sit at 43-43, just 1.5 games away from a wildcard spot. Their pitching has been a concern, allowing an average of 4.85 runs per game. Veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks, who has a 4.66 ERA, will take the mound for Los Angeles. With a fastball averaging only 86.5 MPH, he faces a daunting challenge against Toronto’s powerful lineup.

Despite their struggles on the mound, the Angels have one of the league’s best offenses, with 127 home runs thus far. Manager Ron Washington‘s squad aims to out-hit opponents as they look for a road win.

Toronto’s starter Eric Lauer is expected to curb the Angels’ offensive threats, boasting a 2.60 ERA and a solid track record. As both teams compete on this notable day, the matchup promises an entertaining game for baseball fans.

With the Blue Jays’ recent form, they appear positioned for victory, making this a critical game for both teams’ playoff aspirations.