Sports
Blue Jays Host Rangers in Key AL Matchup
Toronto, Ontario — The Toronto Blue Jays are set to host the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET in the first game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays, holding a record of 71-51, are currently leading the American League East, while the Rangers sit at 61-61, third in the AL West.
Toronto has been dominant at home, posting a 40-20 record this season. The Blue Jays boast a strong batting lineup with a .426 slugging percentage, which ranks fourth in the American League. Texas, however, has struggled on the road with a 24-35 record.
The pitching matchup features Rangers’ Jacob deGrom (10-5, 2.86 ERA) against the Blue Jays’ Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.17 ERA). Both pitchers are looking to rebound from recent losses as deGrom aims to turn around his own three-game skid.
DeGrom, who made a notable comeback as an All-Star this season, struck out eight batters in his last outing but ultimately took a loss against the Philadelphia Phillies. His performance will be challenged by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who continues to impress after hitting a two-run homer in the Blue Jays’ last game.
As the Blue Jays push for playoff positioning, they will keep an eye on several key injuries. Notably, outfielder George Springer is on the 7-Day IL due to a head injury, adding pressure to the remaining roster.
The matchup is crucial for both teams as the Rangers are in search of a wild-card spot, trailing the New York Yankees by 3.5 games. Friday’s game marks the fourth meeting of the season between these two clubs.
