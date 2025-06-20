Sports
Blue Jays Prepare for Series Against Struggling White Sox
TORONTO, Canada – The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox starting Friday night. The Blue Jays, currently holding a record of 40-34, are looking to gain ground in the American League East.
Spencer Turnbull, a 32-year-old righty, is set to make his first start for the Blue Jays. He has pitched in two games from the bullpen since being called up on June 8, allowing only one run with a 2.08 ERA across 4.1 innings. Turnbull signed with Toronto earlier this month and has a 7.13 ERA from five minor league starts.
The Blue Jays recently suffered a setback, losing 9-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but are hopeful about their chances against the White Sox. Manager John Schneider expressed optimism about the team’s pursuit of first place, despite being three games behind the New York Yankees.
The Yankees overcame a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. This shift in the standings has encouraged teams like the Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays, who are vying for a stronger position in the division.
The White Sox, with a dismal record of 23-51, are struggling and come into the series on the heels of an eight-game losing streak. They will send out pitcher Davis Martin, who has a 3.79 ERA over 13 starts this season.
Last season, the Blue Jays had strong success against Chicago, winning five out of six matchups. With Turnbull on the mound and the potential for improved standings, the Blue Jays aim to capitalize on this series.
“We want to put our best foot forward before the trade deadline and the tough days of July,” Schneider said, reflecting on the significance of this upcoming series.
The game is set to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident