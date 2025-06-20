Blue Jays Prepare for Series Against Struggling White Sox

TORONTO, Canada – The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox starting Friday night. The Blue Jays, currently holding a record of 40-34, are looking to gain ground in the American League East.

Spencer Turnbull, a 32-year-old righty, is set to make his first start for the Blue Jays. He has pitched in two games from the bullpen since being called up on June 8, allowing only one run with a 2.08 ERA across 4.1 innings. Turnbull signed with Toronto earlier this month and has a 7.13 ERA from five minor league starts.

The Blue Jays recently suffered a setback, losing 9-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but are hopeful about their chances against the White Sox. Manager John Schneider expressed optimism about the team’s pursuit of first place, despite being three games behind the New York Yankees.

The Yankees overcame a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. This shift in the standings has encouraged teams like the Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays, who are vying for a stronger position in the division.

The White Sox, with a dismal record of 23-51, are struggling and come into the series on the heels of an eight-game losing streak. They will send out pitcher Davis Martin, who has a 3.79 ERA over 13 starts this season.

Last season, the Blue Jays had strong success against Chicago, winning five out of six matchups. With Turnbull on the mound and the potential for improved standings, the Blue Jays aim to capitalize on this series.

“We want to put our best foot forward before the trade deadline and the tough days of July,” Schneider said, reflecting on the significance of this upcoming series.

The game is set to begin at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.