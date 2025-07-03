Sports
Blue Jays Pull Even with Yankees in AL East Amid Offensive Surge
TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays have tied the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East, an impressive turnaround after being eight games behind just a month ago. The Blue Jays are riding a four-game winning streak, having won six out of their last seven matches.
Since May 28, the Yankees have struggled with a record of 13-18, while the Rays have gained ground with a 20-12 performance. In contrast, the Blue Jays have surged, boasting a record of 21-10.
The Blue Jays will have another chance to defeat the Yankees on Thursday and take sole ownership of first place in the division. Following this series, they will host three games against the Baltimore Orioles before going on the road to face the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers before the All-Star break.
Key to the Blue Jays’ success has been their improved offensive performance, particularly from their supporting cast. Despite injuries to key players, the team has seen a drastic increase in scoring, averaging 5.9 runs per game since late May, compared to just 3.8 prior.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette remain central figures in the offense, but the resurgence of former All-Star player has energized the lineup. He is hitting .317 with a .577 slugging percentage over the last 29 games, contributing significantly to the team’s recent victories.
Before May 28, the Blue Jays had scored in double digits only once. In stark contrast, they have accomplished this six times since then, indicating a substantial boost in offensive production across the board.
This well-rounded approach to batting has allowed the Blue Jays to emerge as serious contenders for the AL East title. If they maintain this form, they stand a great chance of contending for their first pennant since 1993.
