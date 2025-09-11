Sports
Blue Jays Rally for Thrilling 10-Inning Win Over Astros
TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Heineman drove in the winning run in the 10th inning, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays rallied after trailing 3-1 going into the ninth inning.
The game turned in Toronto’s favor when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single against Astros pitcher Craig Kimbrel to start the 10th, advancing automatic runner Myles Straw to third base. Daulton Varsho struck out, but Heineman managed a fielder’s choice grounder that allowed Straw to score.
Jeff Hoffman (9-6) pitched one inning for the win. The Blue Jays loaded the bases with two walks and a single in the ninth against Bryan Abreu, ultimately tying the game with Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hit to left field.
Houston’s Carlos Correa contributed a two-run homer, marking a tough night for the Astros, who have lost four of their last five games.
Astros pitcher Luis Garcia had to exit in the second inning after experiencing soreness in his right elbow. This was Garcia’s second start since recovering from Tommy John surgery, after he gestured toward his elbow during the game.
Toronto managed to break through offensively in the sixth inning when George Springer hit a leadoff homer against Enyel De Los Santos, registering his 28th home run of the season. Springer also wrapped up the game with a vital performance for the Blue Jays.
Heineman collected his first game-winning RBI of his career, amplifying the victory’s significance, particularly as the team eyes the pennant chase. The Blue Jays, who are aiming for a strong position in the postseason, will face Houston again on Wednesday, with RHP José Berríos (9-5, 4.02 ERA) set to start for the home team.
