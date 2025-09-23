Blue Jays Reactivate Santander, Designate Manoah for Assignment

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays made significant roster changes on Tuesday as they activated outfielder Anthony Santander from the 60-day injured list but designated pitcher Alek Manoah for assignment.

The reactivation of Santander comes as a relief for the Blue Jays, who have been without him due to a shoulder injury since late May. Santander had been rehabbing with Triple-A Buffalo and completed a 10-game stint there, hitting .219 with two home runs before returning to the team.

In contrast, Manoah’s journey with the Blue Jays appears to be coming to an end. After a stellar 2022 season where he was a Cy Young finalist, Manoah struggled significantly in 2023, resulting in a high 5.87 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-2024 and was recently optioned to Triple-A, hoping to re-enter the major leagues.

Manoah’s future lies in the next seven days as he faces the possibility of being placed on waivers for either an outright or unconditional release. The 27-year-old pitcher has more than three years of Major League Baseball service time and could choose to become a free agent if he clears waivers.

Blue Jays General Manager has not yet commented on the ramifications of Manoah’s designation. Meanwhile, Ty France has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to left oblique inflammation, further reshaping the team’s roster.

As the AL East contending Blue Jays (90-66) look to secure a playoff berth after defeating the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, these roster movements may influence their strategy heading into the postseason.