Blue Jays Return Home with Reinforcements as Playoffs Approach

TORONTO, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays are back home for a series against the Chicago Cubs, starting Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. The team also looks ahead to a weekend matchup against the Texas Rangers. Recently acquired pitcher Shane Bieber, along with regulars Andres Gimenez and George Springer, could make their returns to the lineup soon.

The American League-leading Blue Jays had a tumultuous road trip, highlighted by a record-setting sweep of the Colorado Rockies and a series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Currently, Toronto boasts a 69-50 record, holding a four-game lead over the Boston Red Sox as they enter Monday’s games.

Among the key storylines for the Blue Jays is the strong performance of veteran pitcher Max Scherzer and the emergence of Eric Lauer in the starting rotation. With Shane Bieber nearing a return from Tommy John surgery, Toronto’s five-man rotation may soon expand to six. Bieber, who was acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline, has shown promise during his Triple-A rehabilitation appearances.

The Blue Jays have dominated offensively, leading the major leagues in several categories, including total hits and team batting average. Last week, they set a modern-era MLB record with 63 hits over three games against the Rockies.

As players return from injuries, decisions on roster adjustments will be necessary. Second baseman Andres Gimenez is expected to be activated from the injured list soon, while outfielder George Springer could also return shortly after missing two weeks due to a concussion.

Considerations for sending down players like recent call-up Buddy Kennedy are likely, as tough choices loom with regular contributors affected. Pitching prospect Alek Manoah is showing impressive form in minor-league rehab starts, keeping an eye on his return to the big leagues.

The Blue Jays have a compelling chance at postseason play, with a reported 98.3% probability of qualifying for the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. They are also favored at 78.1% to win the AL East, and potentially secure a first-round bye.

Following this homestand, Toronto will head to play the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins before returning home to face the Minnesota Twins and the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers.