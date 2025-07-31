Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches

Toronto, Canada — The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to bolster their roster as the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches on July 31. Despite their strong performance, including leading the AL East, the team is eyeing additional talent to enhance their playoff prospects.

The Blue Jays recently acquired reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles to strengthen their bullpen. However, they are reportedly still in discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals about a potential deal for relief pitcher Maton, who would add depth in high-leverage situations.

MLB insider Derrick Goold reported that the Blue Jays and Cardinals have had talks regarding Maton. Toronto’s interest in the right-hander comes as they look to secure a reliable setup man for the postseason. Maton currently has a 2-for-4 save record and is a pending free agent, making him an attractive target as a rental.

“I’m just trying to keep my mind off it as much as possible,” Maton said regarding the trade rumors. He is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 26 playoff appearances, showcasing his experience that could be vital for Toronto’s playoff ambitions.

The Blue Jays have also been active in seeking offensive support. Their offseason acquisition of Anthony Santander has not panned out as expected, with the slugger managing only six home runs in 50 games before landing on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation. While the team has achieved a .264 batting average, ranking first in MLB, they have struggled with power, sitting in the bottom half of home runs.

Joel Reuter from Bleacher Report suggested that the Blue Jays may benefit from trading for Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna’s statistics, including a 112 OPS+ and 14 home runs, indicate that he could thrive with a change of scenery.

The proposed deal would involve sending shortstop prospect Josh Kasevich to Atlanta. Despite his limited playing time due to a back injury, Kasevich, ranked 11th in the Blue Jays’ system, offers strong defensive skills and hitting potential.

As the trade deadline nears, Toronto aims to address its power shortage and create a more balanced lineup to strengthen its playoff push.