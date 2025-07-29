Blue Jays Seek to Strengthen Roster Ahead of Trade Deadline

BALTIMORE — Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider settled into his seat on July 29, 2025, as the team prepared for a series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Unlike last year, when he watched players pass by, knowing some would be traded, this year’s atmosphere is different.

Toronto entered the game at 63-44, far from the 50-56 record they had at the same point in 2024. Schneider noted, “There’s no fear or tension in the Blue Jays clubhouse this year.” With the trade deadline approaching, the team is looking to enhance its roster, focusing on key areas such as relief pitching, rotation depth, and additional offensive power.

With an eye on the bullpen, Toronto aims to add leverage relief options. The market includes several potential candidates like Minnesota’s Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran, both known for strong strikeout rates. Jax, 30, could serve as the budget-friendly option, while Pittsburgh’s David Bednar and St. Louis’ Ryan Helsley present higher-tier prospects.

The Blue Jays also consider under-the-radar relief options. Phil Maton, a veteran with a strong season, presents an intriguing choice. After a trade to the Mets last year, Maton has boasted a 2.35 ERA, making him one of the stronger right-handed relievers in the league.

In terms of starting pitching, Schneider expressed contentment with the current rotation. However, if pitchers like Joe Ryan or Sandy Alcantara become available, they could fit well into Toronto’s lineup. The team may pursue a versatile pitcher, with names like Jeffrey Springs and Steven Matz being considered for added depth.

Additionally, the Jays could use another bat. With Anthony Santander still weeks away from recovery due to a shoulder injury, Toronto is targeting players like Ramón Laureano, who showcased his power against them on Monday, or even Steven Kwan from the Guardians.

After Monday’s game, veteran outfielder George Springer left the field after being hit by a fastball. Schneider confirmed that Springer was okay, reassuring fans that medical staff would assess if further tests are necessary.