Blue Jays Seek Victory Against Struggling Rockies in Monday Clash

DENVER, Colo. — The Toronto Blue Jays are set to face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 8:40 p.m. ET in the first game of a three-game series. The Blue Jays enter the matchup as heavy favorites with a moneyline of -218, while the Rockies are underdogs at +179. The game’s over/under is set at 12 runs.

The Blue Jays currently lead the AL East, boasting a record of 4-6 in their last ten games but still maintain a three-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. The Rockies, on the other hand, have struggled all season, recording just 30 wins with the worst team ERA in Major League Baseball at 5.76.

Starting for Toronto will be left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer (2.68 ERA), who has consistently performed well, allowing no more than three runs in his 17 appearances this season. The Rockies will counter with Tanner Gordon (4.85 ERA), who is 2-3 this year and recently experienced a tough outing, giving up seven runs over three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The high run total indicates both teams’ offensive capabilities, with Colorado having a .839 OPS this season, ranking second in the league and Toronto close behind at .819. The Rockies recently pulled off a dramatic comeback, winning 17-16 against the Pirates after trailing 9-0.

The Blue Jays have struggled somewhat in their past few games, but they remain confident in Lauer’s ability to keep Colorado’s offense in check. Given the Rockies’ dismal run line of 46-65 — the worst in MLB — experts predict a favorable outcome for the Blue Jays in this opening game.

As the teams prepare to meet, all eyes will be on Lauer to see if he can continue his impressive form against a Rockies side that has had difficulty against quality pitching.