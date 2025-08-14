Blue Jays Try to Extend Success Against Rookie Sensation Horton

Toronto, Ontario — The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of their three-game series on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Starting for the Blue Jays is right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman, who is eager to bounce back after being ejected during a previous game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gausman, who has a 3.85 ERA this season, struck out eight batters in his last outing, helping secure a record-setting 20-1 victory against the Colorado Rockies. Leading the team with 135 strikeouts, he will face a Cubs team known for its ability to minimize strikeouts, ranking among the league’s best.

The Cubs will counter with rookie pitcher Cade Horton, who comes into this game with an impressive 3.18 ERA and a remarkable scoreless streak of 23.1 innings, the longest by a Cubs rookie. Horton, 23, has won his last three starts, including a 6-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds in his latest outing.

Horton made his major league debut on May 10, where he struck out five in four innings of relief against the New York Mets. The Blue Jays will pose a significant challenge to his separation from opponents, especially at home where they have a strong record of 39-19.

In Game 1 of the series, the Blue Jays claimed victory, bolstered by a three-run home run from a key player, marking his third consecutive game with a home run. Daulton Varsho also contributed with a homer in the win. The Blue Jays typically perform well when scoring five or more runs, a statistic that places them atop the league.

On another note, outfielder George Springer is nearing his return following a concussion. He has been cleared for a rehab stint with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons, potentially appearing as designated hitter and possibly playing one game in the outfield. Springer, who has been sidelined since late July, has been a crucial player with a batting average of .291 this season.

As the Blue Jays look to maintain their momentum against the Cubs, they will also keep an eye on Alek Manoah, who struggled in his first rehab start for the Bisons, failing to last beyond 1.2 innings while allowing three runs. Moving forward, top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage is set to make his triple-A debut shortly, creating buzz for potential contributions during the playoff push.