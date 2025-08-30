Business
Blue Owl Capital Targets Growth Amid Higher Interest Rates
NEW YORK, NY — Blue Owl Capital is leveraging private credit and digital infrastructure to align with major trends like digitalization and higher interest rates. With a $16.9 billion private credit portfolio that generates a yield of 10.6%, the firm positions itself to thrive in the current economic landscape.
The portfolio, comprising 75.8% senior secured debt, counts over 400 borrowers across more than 90 global facilities. This strategic diversification helps insulation from sector risks, with the company targeting 8-12% fee growth by 2026.
“Our emphasis on merging credits with infrastructure supports steady income and growth,” noted a company spokesperson. “The robust demand for alternative financing underscores our vision.” The private credit market is rapidly expanding, aided by favorable regulations and rising demand for M&A activity.
As of March 2025, Blue Owl’s non-accrual rate stood at just 0.4%, demonstrating conservative credit metrics that reflect resilience in volatile markets. This successful approach is designed to shield the firm from macroeconomic shocks.
In addition to private credit, Blue Owl’s Digital Infrastructure Fund III recently closed with $7 billion in commitments. This fund aims to address the growing demand for AI and cloud computing data centers. Since 2020, Blue Owl has raised $34 billion in this sector, deploying it into 90 facilities across 25 markets.
The intended projections benefit from listing its Technology Finance Corp. on the NYSE. Management anticipates adding $5-7 billion in assets under management within just a year. “This listing directly supports our growth goals and elevates our strategic vision,” the spokesperson added.
Blue Owl’s dual-engine model not only provides consistent income streams but also targets long-term capital appreciation. Hence, it remains focused on maintaining high customer retention through favorable revenue models amidst cyclical downturns.
As the economy adapts to evolving interest rates and increasing digital transformation, Blue Owl Capital is establishing itself as a leading contender for investors looking toward long-term growth opportunities.
