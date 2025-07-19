Bluecoats Shine in DCI Season with Major Wins in Texas

Denton, Texas – The 2025 DCI Denton event at the University of North Texas showcased top drum corps, with reigning champions Bluecoats taking first place on July 18. They scored 90.30, just ahead of the Boston Crusaders, who also surpassed the 90-point mark with a score of 90.15.

Performers from various renowned corps participated, including Santa Clara Vanguard and Carolina Crown, who contributed to a night of thrilling competition. Fans can catch the live action of the DCI tour on FloMarching.

As the weekend progresses, DCI Houston promises to be a highlight, featuring the first head-to-head competition of the Blue Devils and Bluecoats. This event will take place on July 19, adding excitement to the Texas summer lineup.

DCI Houston results also saw Bluecoats triumphing over the Blue Devils with a score of 91.25, following their strong performance in Denton. The Blue Devils followed closely with 89.95, while Phantom Regiment scored 88.05.

Earlier in the week, the Bluecoats achieved their highest score yet at the DCI Broken Arrow show, scoring 88.55 for their rendition of “The Observer Effect.” This dedication to creating an engaging show continues to resonate with audiences.

Leading into the Alamodome event on July 21, drum corps fans can expect a weekend packed with thrilling performances and a chance to watch live from home through FloMarching. The competitive nature of the tour this season underscores the electrifying atmosphere that has become synonymous with DCI.