Bluecoats Triumph at DCI Houston, Setting Stage for Final Events

HOUSTON, Texas — The Bluecoats secured victory at the 2025 DCI Houston event, achieving a remarkable score of 91.25 in a head-to-head competition against the Blue Devils. This contest marked the first time these two World Class corps faced off at the same venue this season.

The event was held on July 19, where the Bluecoats further built on their momentum after their previous win in Denton, where they broke the 90 barrier just two days earlier. The Blue Devils followed closely with a score of 89.95, highlighting the fierce competition among the top drum corps.

The weekend of action in Texas is set to continue, culminating in a major event at the Alamodome on Saturday, July 21. Fans can catch all the excitement by streaming the DCI events live on FloMarching and the FloSports app.

In addition to the Bluecoats and Blue Devils, other competitors included Phantom Regiment (88.05), Carolina Crown (87.70), and Blue Stars (84.30), among others. These results show the high caliber of performances in this year’s DCI tour.

The DCI Houston competition follows a series of thrilling events, including DCI Denton, where the Bluecoats also topped the rankings with a score of 90.30, just ahead of the Boston Crusaders (90.15).

Fans are encouraged to stay updated with the latest results, which are being shared through DCI’s social media channels.