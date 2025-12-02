Blues Acquire Forward Akil Thomas from Kings in Exchange for Alexandrov

St. Louis, MO – The St. Louis Blues have acquired forward Akil Thomas from the Los Angeles Kings, trading forward Nikita Alexandrov in exchange, the team announced on Tuesday.

Thomas, 25, is expected to report to the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. He has been productive this season, recording 13 points, including four goals and nine assists, in 19 games with the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ AHL affiliate.

Originally drafted by the Kings in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft, Thomas has 106 points (50 goals, 56 assists) in 176 career regular-season AHL games. He has also played 32 regular-season games in the NHL, earning seven points from four goals and three assists.

In contrast, Alexandrov, also 25, was drafted by the Blues in the second round, 62nd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He has spent six seasons with the Blues organization, amassing 143 points (61 goals, 82 assists) across 188 AHL games and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 NHL games.

This trade allows both players to find new opportunities in their respective organizations. With recent injuries to Blues players Jimmy Snuggerud, Pius Suter, Alexey Toropchenko, and Nathan Walker, Thomas may soon get a chance to play at the NHL level again.