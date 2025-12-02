Blues Face Ducks Without Key Players Tonight

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Blues are set to face the Anaheim Ducks tonight at 7 p.m. CT at the Enterprise Center, but they will do so without notable players Jimmy Snuggerud and Alexey Toropchenko.

Snuggerud is recovering from left wrist surgery and is expected to be sidelined for approximately six weeks. Toropchenko, meanwhile, is day-to-day with scalding burns to his legs sustained during an at-home accident. These injuries present significant challenges for the Blues as they aim to maintain their momentum following two recent victories.

The Blues recently completed a successful back-to-back weekend with wins at home, and they look to improve their Central Division standings. Currently, St. Louis holds a record of 9-10-7 and sits near the bottom of the division. A victory tonight could mark an important turnaround in their season.

The Ducks enter tonight’s game with a record of 15-9-1 and sit fourth in the Western Conference. Under the leadership of head coach Joel Quenneville, the Ducks have shown improvement, with young stars like Cutter Gauthier and Leo Carlsson leading the charge. Tonight’s matchup marks the first encounter between the two teams this season, with the Blues having a historically strong showing in past matchups.

The Blues are on a 10-game winning streak against the Ducks, dating back to April 2022, with a 3-0 record last season and an impressive aggregate score of 17-7. The Blues have also earned points in 11 consecutive games against Anaheim (10-0-1), which includes five straight wins at home.

Dylan Holloway has recently emerged as a stand-out player for the Blues, having scored his seventh goal of the season and contributing to the team’s efforts in maintaining a winning streak. He will be key tonight as the team seeks to secure another win in front of their home crowd.

As the game approaches, both teams will look to exploit each other’s weaknesses. The Blues’ goaltending has been under scrutiny, and with an average of 3.42 goals allowed per game, they will need to tighten their defense to secure a win against the Ducks, who are averaging 3.60 goals per game this season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT at the Enterprise Center, and Blues fans are eager to see if their team can extend their dominance over the Ducks.