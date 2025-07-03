Blues Place Veteran Defenseman Nick Leddy on Waivers

St. Louis, MO — The St. Louis Blues have placed veteran defenseman Nick Leddy on waivers, hoping to clear salary cap space. If unclaimed, he will head to the team’s AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Leddy, who is 34 years old, has one year remaining on his contract, which carries an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $4 million. In the previous season, he struggled to find his footing, scoring only five points in 31 games.

The decision to waive Leddy comes as the Blues undergo a roster retooling. With the acquisition of defenseman Cam Fowler, management has indicated there is no longer room for Leddy on the team next season.

Leddy originally signed a four-year contract extension with the Blues in July 2022. During his tenure, he played 191 regular season games, where he netted seven goals and added 56 points. In the 2023-2024 season, he was a more productive player, tallying 28 points and maintaining a plus-14 rating over 82 games.

Originally drafted 16th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Draft, Leddy won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013. Over his career, he has accumulated 416 points in 1,042 games, showing his potential as a steady veteran contributor.

According to insiders, several rebuilding teams such as the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks may consider claiming Leddy to help meet their salary cap floors. However, if Leddy goes unclaimed, he will report to the AHL for the upcoming season.

If claimed, St. Louis will save the remaining $4 million against their cap, allowing them to make further adjustments to their roster.