Sports
Blues Seek Momentum Shift Against Senators on Saturday Night
ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Blues will take on the Ottawa Senators Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Centre, looking to end a two-game winless streak. Head Coach Jim Montgomery is mixing up the lineup in hopes of finding a spark.
“Just trying to see what a different thing looks like — maybe someone has another spark with somebody else and they get excited about the opportunity to play together,” Montgomery said before the game.
In Friday’s practice, Montgomery lined up Jake Neighbours with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich on the top line. Dylan Holloway and Jordan Kyrou were paired with Dalibor Dvorsky, while Brayden Schenn centered Pius Suter and Nick Bjugstad. The fourth line featured Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Oskar Sundqvist, and Mathieu Joseph.
On defense, Matthew Kessel will replace Tyler Tucker. Joel Hofer will be in goal for the Blues.
Forwards projected for Saturday include Neighbours, Thomas, Buchnevich, Holloway, Dvorsky, Kyrou, Suter, Schenn, Bjugstad, Kaskimaki, Sundqvist, and Joseph. The defensive pairs consist of Philip Broberg, Colton Parayko, Kessel, Justin Faulk, Cam Fowler, and Logan Mailloux.
The Blues (9-12-7) are struggling on offense, averaging just 2.54 goals per game, and scoring two or fewer in nine of their past ten matchups. Montgomery’s adjustments come at a crucial time as they aim to overcome their ranking of 29th in goals against, allowing an average of 3.50 per game.
The Senators will also be dealing with their own challenges, with center Shane Pinto placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower body injury. Coach Travis Green has shuffled his lineup, moving Ridly Greig to the third line in Pinto’s absence.
Ottawa’s projected forwards include Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Fabian Zetterlund, and others, with Linus Ullmark expected to start in goal.
As both teams confront injury issues, the anticipation builds for Saturday night’s contest, with the Blues focusing on finding their scoring touch against the Senators.
