Blues Sign Forward Nick Bjugstad to Two-Year Deal

St. Louis, MO — The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a two-year contract worth $3.5 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $1.75 million. Bjugstad, 32, is expected to bolster the team’s center position ahead of the upcoming NHL season.

Bjugstad played 66 games last season with the Utah Mammoth, registering 19 points with eight goals and 11 assists. He stands at 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 205 pounds, offering the Blues both size and experience on the ice.

Originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Bjugstad has played a total of 760 games in the NHL. He has accumulated 330 points, scoring 157 goals and making 173 assists throughout his career. He has also participated in 27 playoff games, securing eight points.

Doug Armstrong, the Blues’ President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, stated that the signing addresses the team’s need for depth at the center position. Bjugstad could fill the gap left by free agent Radek Faksa, who has yet to be re-signed.

During the 2024-25 season, Bjugstad averaged 12:19 minutes of ice time per game and did not participate in power play or penalty kill situations. This signing appears to align with the team’s strategic goals, positioning the Blues with four centers: Robert Thomas, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, and now Bjugstad.

Bjugstad’s experience and scoring potential will be valuable as the Blues prepare for the new NHL season, and his signing marks a significant move in the team’s roster development.