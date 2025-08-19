Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues

St. Louis, MO — The St. Louis Blues announced today that they have signed forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout. The 37-year-old forward last played for the Boston Bruins in the 2023-24 season, where he recorded two assists in four games before taking a leave of absence.

Lucic’s leave was prompted by his entry into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, following a domestic violence charge filed against him in November 2023. The charge was later dropped in February 2024 when the prosecution cited the inability to prove the case without his wife’s testimony.

After completing the assistance program, Lucic was reinstated by the NHL. His professional hockey career has spanned 17 seasons, with notable tenures at the Bruins, Flames, Oilers, and Kings. Over his career, he has amassed a total of 586 points, tallying 233 goals and 353 assists across 1,177 regular-season games.

Milan Lucic was drafted by the Bruins as a second-round pick in 2006 and played a crucial role in their 2011 Stanley Cup victory. His last full season was in 2022-23 with the Flames, where he scored seven goals and 19 points in 77 games.

His signing for a tryout at training camp raises questions about the Blues’ strategy and Lucic’s current performance level. Initial discussions indicated that Blues officials are considering whether the veteran player can bring needed toughness to the team.

Lucic’s participation in training camp will be closely watched as he attempts to make a comeback after a challenging period in his career.