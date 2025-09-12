Sports
Blues Sign Top Prospects Justin Carbonneau and Nikita Susuev to Contracts
ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Blues have signed prospects Justin Carbonneau and Nikita Susuev to three-year, two-way entry-level contracts, President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong announced today.
Carbonneau, 18, was the Blues’ first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, selected 19th overall. The forward excelled in the QMJHL, leading the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada last season with 89 points, including 46 goals in 62 games. His impressive performance earned him a spot on the league’s First All-Star Team.
“Great skater? Check,” said Daily Faceoff draft expert Steven Ellis, emphasizing Carbonneau’s potential. “He makes flashy plays and has a strong shot, although he can improve on his shot selection.” Carbonneau has a total of 168 points in 162 career QMJHL games.
Nikita Susuev, 20, comes to the Blues after spending his playing career in Russia. In 2024-25, he played across various leagues, accumulating 18 points in 42 games and posting nine points in 55 career games in the KHL. He is also recognized as a seventh-round pick by the Blues in the 2023 draft.
The Blues will open their training camp on September 18, where both Carbonneau and Susuev are expected to participate. The team’s preseason begins on September 20 with a road game against the Seattle Kraken.
Last season, the Blues finished with a 44-30-8 record and returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a two-year absence, but they were eliminated in the first round.
As training camp approaches, the Blues look to prepare both prospects for a chance to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
