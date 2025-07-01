Blues Trade Zack Bolduc to Canadiens for Logan Mailloux

St. Louis, MO — The St. Louis Blues traded young forward Zack Bolduc to the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Logan Mailloux on Tuesday. Both players are 22 years old and were first-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Bolduc had a breakout season in 2024-25, scoring 19 goals and totaling 36 points in 72 games. He ranked fourth among NHL rookies in goals and led all first-year players with a plus-20 differential. Despite his strong performance, the Blues decided to move him in exchange for Mailloux, who has played just eight NHL games and has five points across both the NHL and AHL this past season.

Mailloux, a 6-foot-3, 213-pound right-shot defenseman, spent last season divided between the Canadiens and their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. He finished with 12 goals and 33 points in 63 games with Laval, showcasing his potential as a power-play quarterback. He has been recognized for his skills, earning spots on the AHL’s Top Prospects Team and All-Rookie Team in recent seasons.

The Canadiens were looking to address a shortage at forward after trading Emil Heineman, and Bolduc serves as a suitable replacement. Montreal hopes Bolduc can develop into a valuable player alongside their existing roster.

“We believe Zack can contribute significantly to our scoring options,” said a Canadiens spokesperson. “His development so far shows he can handle the pressure.”

On the other hand, the Blues were in search of a promising right-shot defenseman, a need amplified by their recent trades. Mailloux’s abilities and strong AHL performance make him an appealing prospect.

“We’re excited to add Logan to our roster,” said Doug Armstrong, Blues President of Hockey Operations. “He brings a dynamic element we’ve been looking for.”

Coaches and analysts note that while Bolduc showed improvement last season, Mailloux’s potential and physical presence could benefit the Blues in the long term. “He has to refine his decision-making, but his upside is undeniably high,” said one NHL scout.

As the transaction unfolds, both teams look forward to the contributions from their new players as they gear up for the upcoming season.