Blues Welcome Predators Back to Enterprise Center on Saturday Night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Blues host the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. CT at Enterprise Center, looking to build momentum after a brief holiday break. Both teams rank closely in the Western Conference, with the Blues at 14-16-8 and the Predators at 16-16-4.

Jordan Kyrou, suffering from a lower-body injury, and Jimmy Snuggerud, who underwent wrist surgery, are set to return to the lineup for this matchup. Their additions could enhance the Blues’ chances as they aim to turn home ice into an advantage.

This game marks the third meeting between the two Central Division rivals this season. The Predators have taken the first two matchups this month. However, the recent history favors St. Louis, which has won four of the last six encounters against Nashville.

St. Louis has been strong at home against Nashville, boasting a record of 2-1-0 in their last three home games against the Predators. The Blues have also scored on the power play in six consecutive home games against Nashville, achieving a 27.3 percent success rate during that stretch.

Justin Faulk, the Blues defenseman, is entering the game on a high note. He scored goals in back-to-back games and has five points in his last six games. Faulk made history by scoring the last three game-winning goals, becoming the first Blues defenseman to achieve this feat.

Nashville’s Steven Stamkos is another player to watch, with seven points in his last five games. The alternate captain has recorded 22 points in 36 games this season, highlighting his ability to be a constant scoring threat.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and is anticipated to be a competitive match, as both teams seek to assert their dominance within the division.