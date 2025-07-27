BMW Won’t Offer Apple CarPlay Ultra Anytime Soon

Munich, Germany — BMW has confirmed it has no plans to integrate Apple’s new CarPlay Ultra system, despite earlier interest in the technology. A spokesperson for BMW AG announced this week that the company will not adopt CarPlay Ultra, mirroring previous statements made in 2022 during Apple’s initial preview of the software.

Apple’s CarPlay Ultra offers a more immersive experience by extending its interface across all vehicle displays, including the instrument cluster, head-up display, and passenger-side screens. This system allows drivers to control vehicle functions like climate and navigation entirely through Apple’s interface, featuring capabilities such as Siri voice commands and customized widgets.

Although BMW was once seen as a potential partner for CarPlay Ultra, it seems to be shifting its focus towards its own operating system. BMW’s new iDrive X system will debut in the upcoming iX3 model and will be part of the company’s future Neue Klasse offerings. This system is designed to provide a fully integrated experience within BMW vehicles, including a feature that projects information along the bottom of the windshield.

Currently, other automakers like Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are expected to support CarPlay Ultra, but BMW is choosing to maintain third-party platforms like CarPlay and Android Auto limited to the main infotainment screen.

With BMW’s latest announcement, it appears the automaker will not be joining the ranks of CarPlay Ultra supporters anytime soon, leaving many BMW drivers to seek alternatives for enhanced in-car technology.