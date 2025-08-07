BMX Star Nigel Sylvester Embraces Individuality with New Sneaker Line

NEW YORK, NY — BMX star Nigel Sylvester is making waves in the fashion world, embracing individuality through self-expression. During a cover shoot for FN in late July, he shared his thoughts on self-expression, stating, “Self expression is such a beautiful thing. I think we should all lean into it. That’s what makes us special and unique.”

Sylvester arrived at Penske Media’s Fifth Avenue Studio dressed in black, donning a T-shirt and shorts accented by a New Era cap and a Saint Laurent Rive Gauche tote bag. His outfit is typical of the urban New Yorker, highlighted by a pair of original Michael Jordan sneakers, specifically the 1 Lost and Found.

His latest sneaker collaboration, dubbed Better With Time, exemplifies the theme of growth and resilience. The sneaker features a pre-distressed look, designed to reflect the wear from repeated use while riding a bike. “Some things don’t fade, they deepen. Time doesn’t wear them down,” the marketing read. This collaboration lit up a Nike billboard near Penn Station earlier this month.

Sylvester, now 37, turned professional in BMX riding in 2005, opting for street riding over traditional competitions. He recalls facing skepticism about his non-competitive path. “When I turned pro at 18, I set out on a path to be one of the greatest to ever do it,” he said. His career has since evolved, securing numerous brand deals with companies like Mercedes-Benz and McDonald’s.

Speaking on his influences, Sylvester said, “Look at the Jay-Zs of the world and the Pharrells of the world.” He appreciates how they have ventured beyond music into business and fashion. This admiration was evident at the FN shoot, where he enjoyed a playlist of Jay-Z tracks. Ironically, several years ago when Jay-Z referenced him in his music, Sylvester hadn’t yet collaborated with Jordan.

His sneaker, Better With Time, is set for release on August 16, priced at $160. It coincides with Jordan Brand’s celebration of 40 years of the AJ1. “The campaign is a tribute to the journey of growth, resilience and evolution,” said Samantha Baker, Jordan Brand global communications director.

In addition to his sneaker success, 2024 marked various firsts for Sylvester, including the launch of the Air Jordan 4 RM, a versatile sneaker for biking and everyday wear. “It was an interesting challenge,” he remarked about launching the new model.

The Brick by Brick collection debuted in January amidst a unique fashion show, showcasing not only sneakers but also a full apparel line. The Air Jordan 4 Brick by Brick has quickly become one of the year’s most sought-after sneakers, with praise from industry leaders like Ronnie Fieg.

As he continues to thrive, Sylvester also focuses on community. His foundation aims to help underserved youth through healthy living and financial education, while also promoting subway safety as an ambassador for the MTA.

Reflecting on his journey, Sylvester remains optimistic about the future. “I would just hope and pray that I’m in a position where I’m doing exactly what it is that I love to do,” he said. “Creating, living, loving, just enjoying life.”