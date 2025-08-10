Business
BNDES Begins Porto Indústria Verde Project in Rio Grande do Norte
Natal, Brazil – The Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES) has taken a crucial step towards making the Porto Indústria Verde a reality. The bank has selected 18 companies to conduct technical studies that will support various aspects of the project’s development.
The chosen company will be responsible for outlining technical, legal, environmental, and financial proposals necessary for a project estimated to cost around R$ 5.6 billion. This ambitious port complex aims to focus on renewable energy production, particularly offshore wind, green hydrogen, and low-carbon industrial supplies.
On the same day, Silvio Costa Filho, the Minister of Ports, will visit Natal to sign the service order for the expansion of the Porto de Natal. This project will see the construction of a new warehouse and two sheds, funded by PAC at a cost of R$ 8 million. The Minister is also set to authorize a new solar energy supply for the port.
Furthermore, the drainage service for the access channel is pending the completion of the public bidding process. These developments are meant to enhance the infrastructure and operational capacity of the port.
The Porto Indústria Verde is expected to play a significant role in the state’s economy by attracting investments in the renewable energy sector. The initiative aligns with recent efforts by the government to position the state as a leader in clean energy production, which currently accounts for 32% of Brazil’s total wind energy generation.
