Sports
BNK FEARX Advances After Thrilling Win Over Dplus KIA
Seoul, South Korea – The League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) 2025 Play-Ins kicked off with a fierce match on September 2, as BNK FEARX faced Dplus KIA in a nail-biting series. The match determined which team would advance to compete against Nongshim RedForce.
Dplus KIA entered the series as favorites, having previously beaten BNK twice in the LCK Rounds 3-5. However, BNK showed their strength, beginning with a strong performance led by jungler Jeon “Raptor” Eo-jin.
The series opened with Dplus KIA claiming victory in the first game, thanks to their bot lane’s solid lead. But BNK quickly bounced back, winning the next two games as Raptor effectively executed his strategy, securing key objectives and team fights. The back-and-forth battle intensified when Dplus KIA managed to win a crucial game, pushing the series to a decisive fifth game.
In the final match, BNK initially gained the upper hand, establishing an early lead. However, Dplus KIA fought back, showing resilience during the mid-game. As the game progressed, decisive late-team fights allowed BNK FEARX to secure victory and advance to the next round.
With this win, BNK FEARX will face Nongshim RedForce in the second round of the upper bracket. On the other hand, Dplus KIA must now defeat OKSavingsBank BRION to avoid elimination from the Play-Ins.
