Politics
D.C. Board Recommends Disbarment for Trump Ally Jeffrey Clark
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A disciplinary board in Washington, D.C., recommended on Thursday that attorney Jeffrey Clark, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, should lose his law license. This recommendation stems from his attempts to enlist the Justice Department in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The D.C. Board of Professional Responsibility will forward its decision to the D.C. Court of Appeals, which will have the final say on Clark’s potential disbarment. The board stated that Clark, while serving as an assistant attorney general, urged leadership at the Justice Department to send a letter that he drafted, which cast doubt on the election results, despite being informed that his claims of election fraud were unfounded.
The letter, which was never sent, suggested that the Georgia state legislature investigate alleged election “irregularities” and, if necessary, appoint electors that contradicted the popular vote results. The board emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity in the legal profession, asserting that lawyers must adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct.
“He should be disbarred as a consequence to send a message that this behavior will not be tolerated,” the board wrote.
Clark is currently the acting administrator in the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, a component of the White House Office of Management and Budget. OMB communications director Rachel Cauley defended Clark, claiming that he has faced harassment for “questioning a rigged election.”
Clark expressed his determination to continue fighting on social media platform X, stating, “The fight continues.” Two members of the nine-member board opposed disbarment, suggesting a three-year suspension instead.
Recent Posts
- Lottery Jackpot Grows as No Winners Emerge from Recent Draws
- At Home to Close Six Stores, Including One in Chicago Suburb
- Tyra Banks Reveals Surprising Snacking Habits on Morning Talk Show
- Margot Robbie in Talks for Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’ Remake
- Quentin Tarantino Remembers Michael Madsen at Private Memorial
- Celebrating Friendship Day 2025: August 3 Events in Delhi-NCR
- Cardano Price Struggles Amid Market Sell-Off and Whale Activity
- Revisiting the Night of the Manson Family Murders
- Trump Announces $200 Million White House Ballroom Construction
- Shark Attack: Danilo Gallinari’s Wife Bitten While Pregnant in Puerto Rico
- Chicago Faces Rising Pedestrian Fatalities Amid Summer Tourism
- DeMarcus Cousins Reveals Nikola Jokic’s Retirement Thoughts
- Mark Ruffalo Returning as Hulk for New Spider-Man Film
- Summer Stars and Safety Concerns in Coastal Maine
- Astronomer HR Executive Resigns After CEO Scandal at Gillette Stadium
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $410 Million; One Player Wins $2 Million
- LADWP Reopens Recycled Water Fill Station for LA Residents
- Monsta X Returns to Celebrate 10 Years at KCON LA 2025
- Taxistas in Veracruz Face Rising Violence Amid Extortion and Murder
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Spotted Shopping in Bel Air with Kids