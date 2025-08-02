D.C. Board Recommends Disbarment for Trump Ally Jeffrey Clark

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A disciplinary board in Washington, D.C., recommended on Thursday that attorney Jeffrey Clark, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, should lose his law license. This recommendation stems from his attempts to enlist the Justice Department in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The D.C. Board of Professional Responsibility will forward its decision to the D.C. Court of Appeals, which will have the final say on Clark’s potential disbarment. The board stated that Clark, while serving as an assistant attorney general, urged leadership at the Justice Department to send a letter that he drafted, which cast doubt on the election results, despite being informed that his claims of election fraud were unfounded.

The letter, which was never sent, suggested that the Georgia state legislature investigate alleged election “irregularities” and, if necessary, appoint electors that contradicted the popular vote results. The board emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity in the legal profession, asserting that lawyers must adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct.

“He should be disbarred as a consequence to send a message that this behavior will not be tolerated,” the board wrote.

Clark is currently the acting administrator in the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, a component of the White House Office of Management and Budget. OMB communications director Rachel Cauley defended Clark, claiming that he has faced harassment for “questioning a rigged election.”

Clark expressed his determination to continue fighting on social media platform X, stating, “The fight continues.” Two members of the nine-member board opposed disbarment, suggesting a three-year suspension instead.