News
Boat Explosion Injures Several on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Several people were injured in a boat explosion on Lake Martin Friday night, according to the Tallapoosa County sheriff’s office.
The incident took place in the Blue Creek area, although the exact number of injuries has not been confirmed. Witnesses reported that the boat erupted in flames, causing chaos on the water.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene but faced challenges due to the nature of the explosion. Local authorities are investigating the cause of the blast, but no details have been released.
The sheriff’s office stated that they would provide updates as more information becomes available. The ongoing investigation aims to ensure the safety of all lake visitors and prevent future incidents.
Residents and boaters are urged to exercise caution while out on the water during this holiday weekend.
