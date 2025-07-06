Boat Fire on Columbia River Injures One in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A boat fire occurred on the Columbia River near Flagg Island on July 5, prompting a multi-agency response.

Portland Fire and Rescue reported the incident via social media at 5:22 p.m., detailing a coordinated effort involving Portland Fireboat crew, Gresham Fire, and Airport Fire.

At the time of the fire, two people and a dog were in the water. Emergency teams were dispatched to assist, arriving quickly at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that the water was waist-deep and stated that one individual sustained injuries. The other two individuals and the dog were reported to be in stable condition.

Other boaters in the area provided initial assistance to those in distress before the emergency crews arrived. By 5:50 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue reported that there were no ongoing fire hazards from the boat, although one person remained injured.

The injuries sustained by the boater are not life-threatening, and the individual will be transported to a hospital by ambulance.

KATU News has reached out to the involved departments for additional information and updates. News crews are on their way to the scene to provide further coverage.