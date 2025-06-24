Boating Accident Claims Eight Lives on Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO — A tragic boating accident on Lake Tahoe claimed the lives of eight people, including a family from Northern California, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon as a sudden thunderstorm swept through the area.

Among the deceased are Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco, his parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and 71-year-old Paula Bozinovich, both from Redwood City. The family was celebrating a birthday when the 27-foot Chris-Craft powerboat capsized near D.L. Bliss State Park.

Josh Pickles was an executive at DoorDash, where he served as the Global Head of Strategic Sourcing and Procurement. The company expressed its sorrow over his passing. “The loss of Josh is immeasurable,” said DoorDash CFO Ravi Inukonda. “Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him.”

Two others from California also perished: 72-year-old Peter Bayes from Lincoln and 71-year-old Timothy O’Leary from Auburn. The remaining victims include three people from New York: 66-year-old Theresa Giullari, 69-year-old James Guck, and 63-year-old Stephen Lindsay.

Two individuals were rescued following the capsizing, but their conditions have not been disclosed. The U.S. Coast Guard reported that six bodies were recovered on the same day of the accident, with additional recoveries made on subsequent days.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and commended the efforts of the rescue teams. Powerful winds reportedly whipped up waves of eight to ten feet as the group attempted to celebrate the birthday on the lake.

The weather conditions took many by surprise, as forecasters had warned of rain but not of the severe storm that struck mid-afternoon. Meteorologist Matthew Chyba noted that the winds exceeded 35 mph, leading to dangerous conditions for boating.

This incident marks the deadliest boating accident in California since 2019, highlighting the risks associated with recreational activities in unpredictable weather.