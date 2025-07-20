Bob Bubka, Legendary Golf Broadcaster, Passes Away

NEW YORK, USA – Bob Bubka, a celebrated figure in golf commentary, passed away on July 20, 2025. His distinctive New York accent and deep knowledge of the game made him a beloved voice for golf fans worldwide.

Bubka’s broadcasting journey began in 1964, where he initially called high school football games. However, it was golf that captured his heart—starting from the moment he fell for Jack Nicklaus during the 1986 Masters. Over the years, he built a remarkable reputation, becoming a fixture during PGA Tour events.

He was known not just as a commentator but as a passionate storyteller who made the sport feel personal. Bob and his wife formed a unique partnership, with her often holding the tape recorder while he asked the questions during broadcasts at major tournaments.

Even amid health challenges, Bubka’s unwavering spirit and charisma never diminished, allowing listeners to wake up with his voice during prominent championship weeks. His wisdom and warmth resonated with fans, with many recalling his interactions with golfing legends, including Tiger Woods.

Tributes poured in from across the golfing community, honoring Bubka’s contributions. “He was more than a commentator; he was a friend to so many,” remarked a fellow broadcaster.

While he may have said his final goodbye, the legacy of Bob Bubka’s passionate narration and unmatched love for golf will remain in the hearts of fans for generations to come.