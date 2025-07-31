Bob Dylan’s Ambitious Collaboration Idea with Beatles and Stones Unveiled

NEW YORK, NY — An intriguing chapter in music history has emerged as recording engineer Glyn Johns shares details of Bob Dylan‘s ambitious idea for a collaboration with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. This proposal was made in the 1960s when Dylan was eager to bring together icons of popular music.

Johns recalls in his book that Dylan approached him with the idea, stating, “He said he had this idea to make a record with the Beatles and the Stones. And he asked me if I would find out whether the others would be interested.” Johns was struck by the potential of the collaboration, which he believed could unite the three major influences of that era.

After consulting both bands, Johns found support among some members. Musicians like Keith Richards and George Harrison were excited about the prospect. However, the project was ultimately dismissed by Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger, who were not on board with the idea.

Johns noted, “Paul and Mick both said absolutely not,” highlighting the differing artistic visions within the groups. While the idea may have been appealing to fans, McCartney and Jagger’s hesitations suggested that the contrasting styles of the three legends could have posed challenges.

This revelation brings to light the ‘what if’ scenario: what if Dylan had successfully brought together these iconic musicians? The potential collaboration stands as a potent reminder of the unique paths each musician chose to follow in the indelible era of 60s music.

Bob Dylan’s influence on the music industry is undeniable. Around that same time, he was experimenting with sound, notably with his landmark album ‘Bringing It All Back Home,’ which mixed electric and acoustic elements. His willingness to push boundaries transformed the folk and rock genres, leaving a lasting legacy.

Dylan’s creative journey continues to inspire musicians today, and the brilliant ‘what could have been’ collaboration with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones leaves fans wondering about the possibilities of a different musical landscape.